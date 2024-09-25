Ghanaian vlogger Wode Maya has weighed in on the ongoing protest against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey

In a post on X, the renowned YouTuber advised the youth against being "stupid" while exercising their rights to protest

His comment has drawn mixed reactions from the public as some netizens supported him while others did not

Ghanaian vlogger Wode Maya has expressed concern over the ongoing demonstrations against illegal mining in Ghana.

The YouTuber, who seemed unhappy about the turnout at events, took to his X handle to caution the Ghanaian youth not to let their political affiliations blind them.

In his post, he acknowledged that people had the right to support a political party of their choice, however, that does not guarantee one to misbehave.

“You have every right to support a political party but please don’t be stupid,” he wrote.

Ghanaian youth protest against galamsey

Some protestors have been on the streets since Sunday, September 22, 2024, to voice their opinions. His comment follows the ongoing protest against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey and many protestors have been arrested over the incident.

While some Ghanaians have taken to social media to express disdain over the arrest, others have criticised the manner in which the demonstrations are being carried out.

Ghanaians who are calling out the protestors are unhappy about how some have refused to use police-approved routes and blocked some vital roads, especially those leading to hospitals.

Netizens support Wode Maya's comment

Many netizens who saw Wode Maya's post on X supported him immensely. However, a few were unhappy about it.

@TheAtiila wrote:

"Dealing with our leaders is not even the problem but we having to deal with the stupid people that support them."

@OnlembehKingB wrote:

"Dear Maya, Though I recognize your point of view, the hunger has simply grown too great for them. We are all witnesses to the suffering of the youth, and the government has run out of time to finish obtaining all of our food."

@Thelifedawg wrote:

"Abotr3 boss."

@kwahu_ahen20 wrote:

"This is very sensible."

@benmintahx wrote:

"Facts."

@wofaase_ wrote:

"Abotre."

@Makavelli_0 wrote:

"The underlined word is “Do not be stupid.”

Protestors accuse police of unlawful arrests

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Democracy Hub is unhappy with the arrest of some of its protestors.

The Hub accused the Ghana Police Service of unlawfully arresting and detaining 46 #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters.

