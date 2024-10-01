Lady In UK As An International Student Weeps As She Seeks Help To Extend Student Visa, Video Trends
- A video of a lady showing her frustration as an international student in the UK has gone viral on social media
- She has shown appreciation to persons who have offered to donate to her in a bid to pay for an extended visa
- Social media users who took to the comment sections of the video shared varied opinions on the plight of the lady
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A young lady, @debyxo, who relocated to the UK as an international student, has suffered a setback in her quest for academic success.
She desperately needs financial assistance if she desires to live in the UK continuously.
Taking to TikTok, the young lady said her UK student visa would expire in two days and might be deported if she couldn't extend it.
Already, the university has notified her of plans to report her to the UK Home Office.
"I only saved £1000 ( GH¢21,000) but I need to £2900 (GH¢61,00000) to extend my student visa."
In another video posted on TikTok, the young lady shed tears as she confessed that she has been experiencing hardship recently.
She thereby expressed appreciation to persons who have donated to her with the hope she would get the amount to pay for her visa fees.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 200 comments
Watch the video below:
Netizens comfort the international student
Social media users who took to the video's comment section comforted the young lady. Others also expressed a desire to offer her support.
Chimsimdirim reacted:
"Which city are you? Am in Nottingham, I can accommodate you if you don't mind."
Lord Listo Nimo stated:
"But why is ur visa deadline so closed ? Because I knew shld get a month or 2 after completing Uni"
Deborah Oladipo added:
"I am sending you hugs."
Ghanaian lady cries out in video
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, who recently travelled to the UK, has admitted that her expectations of the UK had not been met.
With a concerned look, she lamented that life is very stressful, partly due to the demanding nature of the jobs in the UK.
She concluded by wondering if she should hope for some enjoyment or just get accustomed to spending most of her time working.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.