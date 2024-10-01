A video of a lady showing her frustration as an international student in the UK has gone viral on social media

She has shown appreciation to persons who have offered to donate to her in a bid to pay for an extended visa

Social media users who took to the comment sections of the video shared varied opinions on the plight of the lady

A young lady, @debyxo, who relocated to the UK as an international student, has suffered a setback in her quest for academic success.

She desperately needs financial assistance if she desires to live in the UK continuously.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady said her UK student visa would expire in two days and might be deported if she couldn't extend it.

Already, the university has notified her of plans to report her to the UK Home Office.

"I only saved £1000 ( GH¢21,000) but I need to £2900 (GH¢61,00000) to extend my student visa."

In another video posted on TikTok, the young lady shed tears as she confessed that she has been experiencing hardship recently.

She thereby expressed appreciation to persons who have donated to her with the hope she would get the amount to pay for her visa fees.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 200 comments

Netizens comfort the international student

Social media users who took to the video's comment section comforted the young lady. Others also expressed a desire to offer her support.

Chimsimdirim reacted:

"Which city are you? Am in Nottingham, I can accommodate you if you don't mind."

Lord Listo Nimo stated:

"But why is ur visa deadline so closed ? Because I knew shld get a month or 2 after completing Uni"

Deborah Oladipo added:

"I am sending you hugs."

