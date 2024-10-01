Global site navigation

Lady In UK As An International Student Weeps As She Seeks Help To Extend Student Visa, Video Trends
by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • A video of a lady showing her frustration as an international student in the UK has gone viral on social media
  • She has shown appreciation to persons who have offered to donate to her in a bid to pay for an extended visa
  • Social media users who took to the comment sections of the video shared varied opinions on the plight of the lady

A young lady, @debyxo, who relocated to the UK as an international student, has suffered a setback in her quest for academic success.

She desperately needs financial assistance if she desires to live in the UK continuously.

A photo of an international student who is studying in the UK.
Lady cries in the video as she seeks help to extend her UK student visa. Photo credit: @debyxo_/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok, the young lady said her UK student visa would expire in two days and might be deported if she couldn't extend it.

Already, the university has notified her of plans to report her to the UK Home Office.

"I only saved £1000 ( GH¢21,000) but I need to £2900 (GH¢61,00000) to extend my student visa."

In another video posted on TikTok, the young lady shed tears as she confessed that she has been experiencing hardship recently.

She thereby expressed appreciation to persons who have donated to her with the hope she would get the amount to pay for her visa fees.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Netizens comfort the international student

Social media users who took to the video's comment section comforted the young lady. Others also expressed a desire to offer her support.

Chimsimdirim reacted:

"Which city are you? Am in Nottingham, I can accommodate you if you don't mind."

Lord Listo Nimo stated:

"But why is ur visa deadline so closed ? Because I knew shld get a month or 2 after completing Uni"

Deborah Oladipo added:

"I am sending you hugs."

Ghanaian lady cries out in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, who recently travelled to the UK, has admitted that her expectations of the UK had not been met.

With a concerned look, she lamented that life is very stressful, partly due to the demanding nature of the jobs in the UK.

She concluded by wondering if she should hope for some enjoyment or just get accustomed to spending most of her time working.

