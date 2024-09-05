Ashesi University graduate Nicole Nanka-Bruce developed an AI-powered app to address the late detection of cataracts

Her app would allow people to self-assess for cataracts, offering a cost-effective and accessible tool for early detection

Several social media users have applauded Nicole Nanka-Bruce for developing an app that could be of benefit to many

A student who graduated from Ashesi University in 2024 has contributed to addressing the late detection of cataracts, which subsequently leads to blindness.

According to Nicole Nanka-Bruce, research showed over 200,000 Ghanaians were blind as of 2021. She added that over 50% of these cases could be linked to cataracts.

Nicole Nanka-Bruce says her app will help everyday people self-screen for cataracts and ensure early treatment when detected. Photo credit: @Ashesi

This caused the Computer Science major student to develop an AI-powered app that conducts screening for cataracts.

In a video on X, Nicole said her app could help ordinary people assess for cataracts.

“What makes my app unique is that it allows for the average Ghanaian to self-assess for cataracts without prior knowledge or experience in eyecare.”

After she developed the app, Nicole tested it and said it was 95% accurate. The Ashesi graduate added that this app would be cost-effective for everyone.

“My project provides a cost effective and accessible screening tool for the layperson and also for medical offices on outreach programmes. It also raises awareness of the need to be health-conscious and seek early treatment."

Ghanaians applaud Ashesi student

Several people who saw the post on X praised Nicole for doing a project that can benefit many. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these reactions.

