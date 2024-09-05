Ashesi University Student Develops App That Conducts Screening For Cataracts: “Impressive”
- Ashesi University graduate Nicole Nanka-Bruce developed an AI-powered app to address the late detection of cataracts
- Her app would allow people to self-assess for cataracts, offering a cost-effective and accessible tool for early detection
- Several social media users have applauded Nicole Nanka-Bruce for developing an app that could be of benefit to many
A student who graduated from Ashesi University in 2024 has contributed to addressing the late detection of cataracts, which subsequently leads to blindness.
According to Nicole Nanka-Bruce, research showed over 200,000 Ghanaians were blind as of 2021. She added that over 50% of these cases could be linked to cataracts.
This caused the Computer Science major student to develop an AI-powered app that conducts screening for cataracts.
In a video on X, Nicole said her app could help ordinary people assess for cataracts.
“What makes my app unique is that it allows for the average Ghanaian to self-assess for cataracts without prior knowledge or experience in eyecare.”
After she developed the app, Nicole tested it and said it was 95% accurate. The Ashesi graduate added that this app would be cost-effective for everyone.
“My project provides a cost effective and accessible screening tool for the layperson and also for medical offices on outreach programmes. It also raises awareness of the need to be health-conscious and seek early treatment."
Ghanaians applaud Ashesi student
Several people who saw the post on X praised Nicole for doing a project that can benefit many. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these reactions.
@Gidaas said:
“I am very impressed. If our public universities invested in students undertaking such projects, we would undoubtedly have more innovators than job seekers.”
@KwameAtoapoma wrote:
“Great work”
@slikbee said:
“Awesome”
@Nana_OseiPoku wrote:
“Amazing 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”
@April_fading said:
“Well done Nicole❤️”
@Ume_Chuku said:
“Great project”
@RoyalDennis_1 said:
“Very impressive.”
@mr_amoah17 wrote:
“I’ll like to know more about this project, it could help in the future”
