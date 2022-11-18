The Upper East Region CHASS has apologised to the president for the insults hurled at him by students of Chianna Senior High School

The students did not say why they used abusive words against the president but said they were suffering on campus

CHASS has said in a statement that the incident is utterly condemnable and described the five female students as "naughty"

School heads in the Upper East Region have made a passionate appeal to president Nana Akufo-Addo followings insults hurled at him by some five Senior High School (SHS) students.

The video captures the five girls taking turns staring into the camera to insult the president in Twi. The video went viral because of some of the vulgar words used against the president and the boldness with which the girls spoke.

The young girls have been identified as second year students of Chiana Senior High School (SHS) in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.

The video of the SHS students abusing the president has been shared hundreds of times. Source: UGC/@the1957news Source: UGC

They did not point out exactly why they were descending on the president but mentioned variously that they were suffering on campus.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) in the Upper East Region has issued a statement pleading with the president to take heart and forgive the "naughty students."

"The entire Upper East Regional CHASS and indeed the National Executive Council of CHASS wish to render an unqualified apology to His Excellency the President of the Republic, Management of the Ghana Education Service and the Ghanaian public for the rather disgusting utterances by these naughty students," the report quoted portions of the statement.

The statement was co-signed by chair of CHASS Richard Akumbas Ayabilla and secretary Bukari Abdulai.

Already, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has also condemned the video.

The GES, in a statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, head of public relations unit, said the service condemns the act "which is against every educational and moral principle in our society."

You are also in your final year - WASSCE students tell Akufo-Addo over elective 1st paper (video)

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the president has been verbally abused by students.

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that some final year students at Sekondi College insulted Akufo-Addo over the difficulties they were facing in their examination.

The group of boys rained insults on the president in a video because they could not write the examinations.

One of them was heard directing the president ensure that they got the right marks to pass their examinations.

Source: YEN.com.gh