2024 was a year of significant educational accomplishments for many of Ghana's top celebrities

Among those who earned a degree were musician Stonebwoy, presenter Doreen Avio and MP-elect John Dumelo

YEN.com.gh brings a list of these stars whose educational milestones were hailed by fans across the nation

Scores of Ghanaian celebrities graduated in 2024 inspiring numerous of fans nationwide.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the prominent Ghanaian entertainers and the deatils of their acaemic milestones.

Stonebwoy, John Dumelo, are among some of the Ghanaian celebrities who became a degree hotter this year. Photo source: @Stonebwoy, @DoreenAvio, @JohnDumelo.

1. John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor tuned politician who recently became the MP-elect for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency graduated from the University of Ghana Law School with a Masters Degree in Law with a specialization in Natural Resources this year.

This was the politician's third Master's degree which comes less than two years after the previous earned in July 2022 from the GHana Instituie of Management and Public Adminsitration.

2. Stonebwoy

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy successfully completed his degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in July, 2024

After a three-year course, the Jejereje hitmaker completed with a sceond class upper division. His graduation was attended by his wife, family and several other stars including Criss Waddle and Cookie Tee.

3. A Plus

In July, poltical activist and media personality A Plus now the MP-elect for Gomoa Central graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration with a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy

This comes after he secured a second class upper degree honors in the same university two years ago. Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration from GIMPA.

4. Zynnel Zuh

Actress Zynnel Zuh who already has Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Bachelor of Laws Degree added a feather to her cap thos year after graduating with a Master of Laws (LLM) in Laws and Legal Practice from BPP University in London.

The beautiful Ghanaian actress attended her graduation ceremony on November 8 at the iconic Central Hall Westminster, Storey’s Gate, London and shared some of her glorious moments on social media.

5. Doreen Avio

Multimedia Group Limited's Doreen Avio acquired a Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra in Accra.

She is the host of Let’s Talk Showbiz on JoyNews, and Daybreak Hitz (Fridays) on Hitz FM.

6. Maame Serwaa

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, born Clara Benson, graduated from Knutsford University with a bachelor's degree after four years of study.

The actress had ⁹been on a hiatus to focus on her educational journey. After four years of hardwork she took to social media celebrating her milestone which described as a journeh of dedication and triumph.

7. Lisa Quama

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quama was among the 2024 BsC Accounting graduating class from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Her colleagues from the DWP Academy stormed her hostel to celebrate the academic milestone with her.

8. Kennedy Osei

Kennedy Osei, the first son of Ghanaian multi-millionaire Osei Kwame Despite graduated from the Univeristy of Ghana in January, 2024 with a Master's of Laws degree..

The media executive who doubles as Despite Media's general manager specialised in Corporate and Commercial Law.

Ghanaian stars who married in 2024

Meanwhile, it was not all gloom and sorrow for celebrities and entertainers. There were many happy moments, including weddings, too.

Berla Mundi, Akwaboah and Salinko were among the Ghanaian stars who went viral with their luxurious nuptials.

Source: YEN.com.gh