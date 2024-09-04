A Cape Coast High Court has granted an injunction pairing Prof Johnson Nyarko-Boampong from acting as the University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor

Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong's four-year term as the university's Vice-Chancellor ended on July 31, 2024

The University of Cape Coast had been sued in an attempt to stop its Vice-Chancellor from serving in the position

A Cape Coast High Court has granted an injunction restraining Professor Johnson Nyarko-Boampong from acting as the school's Vice-Chancellor.

Joy News reported that the court granted the order for an interlocutory injunction after a suit by John Mevemeo, a resident of Millennium City-Kasoa in the Central Region.

Prof. Johnson Nyarko-Boampong has been barred from acting as UCC Vice-Chancellor. Source: University Of Cape Coast

Source: Facebook

According to the statutes, tenures can be renewed for up to three years, provided it does not extend beyond the statutory retirement age of 60.

Boampong is expected to turn 60 on September 18, 2025. His initial four-year term as Vice-Chancellor began on August 1, 2020, and was set to end on July 31, 2024.

According to the statutes, tenures can be renewed for up to three years, provided they do not extend beyond the statutory retirement age of 60.

Boampong is expected to turn 60 on September 18, 2025. His initial four-year term as Vice-Chancellor began on August 1, 2020, and was set to end on July 31, 2024.

The court, however, deferred its reasons for granting the application to Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The University of Cape Coast's governing council reportedly terminated the appointment of its Vice-Chancellor after the suit. But this was later refuted.

Similar suit facing KNUST over VC post

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology faced two similar suits to halt the extension of Professor Akosua Dickson as the Vice-Chancellor.

Dickson’s tenure as the school's Vice Chancellor was extended on June 20, with the alleged lack of due process questioned. A Kumasi court dismissed one of the injunctions to halt an extension.

Asantehene intervenes in lawsuits against KNUST

YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II tried to intervene in the challenges to the extension of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology vice-chancellor.

The Asantehene appealed to the two persons who sued the school over the extension, which they contend is unlawful.

The university renewed Prof Dickson’s appointment as vice-chancellor for a second term on June 20.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh