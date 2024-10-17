Ghanaian Afropop singer Fancy Gadam will perform at the Bukom Boxing Arena this October

He announced the highly anticipated concert's details on social media as tickets go on sale

His hardcore fans have begun counting down to the show

Nearly 10 years ago, Fancy Gadam shook Accra with a sold-out concert at the newly built Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Tamale-based artiste has gained a reputation with his cultic fanbase in the Northern region.

On several occasions, thousands of fans gathered to watch him perform at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

However, many didn't expect that selling out an arena in the South would be a walk in the park for Fancy Gadam in 2016.

The singer has announced the new edition of his critically acclaimed Bukom Boxing Arena concert scheduled for October 26.

He has yet to announce the lineup of supporting acts for the show. Tickets have already gone on sale as fans look forward to Fancy Gadam's showdown.

Fans react to Fancy Gadam's upcoming concert

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fancy Gadam's upcoming show in Accra.

Abu Nazir said:

"I swear if you refused to follow Fancy Gadam, you’re only doing yourself. You’ll never have a bragging right hal yim gba"

Iddrish Abdulai said:

"Pls Upper West is waiting. Gadamnation to the world"

Queen Gadam Nation noted:

"May Allah Almighty Make It Successful And Possible"

Iddrisu Mutaru wrote:

"If God permits we can't wait for that great day,,, the only 1Don in Ghana Fancy gadam 26th is waiting"

Aristo Glad added:

"We cant wait inshallah we will wait One Don"

