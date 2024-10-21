Obuasi Secondary Technical won the 2024 STEMnnovation, beating 54 other schools with a project on environmental sustainability

This victory marked the trophy's return to the Ashanti region, following Ahafoman Secondary Technical School's win of the prize in 2023

Social media users who saw the update about the competition have applauded Obuasi Secondary Technical School for their success

Obuasi Secondary Technical School won the 2024 STEMnnovation contest over PRESEC, Legon, and 54 other second-cycle institutions.

The trophy has returned to the Ashanti region after it went to the Ahafo region when Ahafoman Secondary Technical School won it in 2023.

Obuasi Sec. Tech beats PRESEC, Legon and 54 other senior high schools to win 2024 STEMnnovation competition. Photo credit: @asikafuor

In 2022, Kumasi Academy won the maiden edition of the competition, focusing on four key areas: sustainable energy, environmental sustainability, food sovereignty, and digital technology.

The win for Obuasi Secondary Technical School comes as the school is celebrating its 60th anniversary, which is a major boost to its commemoration.

The school triumphed over 55 other finalists with an innovative project on environmental sustainability.

The Stemnnovation competition aims to empower students to develop solutions for Ghana’s future development.

Netizens applaud Obuasi Sec Tech

YEN.com.gh has collated some congratulatory comments on a post made by @Asante_nation.

@senallot said:

“Always a titanic feat to Beat PRESEC, legon anywhere.”

@asanteniberma wrote:

“The most brilliant technical SHS in Ghana,we saw what they did during covid time🤝💯”

@1_quabena said:

“The Adanse University”

@KwasiAgyem65658 wrote:

“Is this news? This subjective adjudication by a panel. Cannot be a good.measure of any correct academic exercise. Well done to Obuasi school but their joy will be shortlived. Come again”

@iamkwameyeboah said:

“My school. Congrats guys!!!”

@archie_chef wrote:

“Proud Sikanii🎉🎉🍾”

@whiz__kid said:

“Hoping it manifest.. shouldn’t stop there”

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh