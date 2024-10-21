Swedru Secondary School won the National Science and Maths Quiz one-eighth stage contest against Kumasi High School and Tepa SHS

Swedru Secondary School won the National Science and Maths Quiz contest against Ashanti Regional Champions, Kumasi High School and Tepa SHS in the one-eighth stage.

Kumasi SHS seemed ready to win the contest in the first round. However, the competition became heated when Tepa SHS and Swedru Secondary School put their best foot forward.

Swedru Secondary School beats Kumasi High by 37 points to 35 in the 2024 NSMQ's one-eighth stage. Photo credit: NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

In the first round, Tepa SHS led with 21 points, followed by Kumasi High and Swedru Secondary School with 20 points and 17 points, respectively.

During the True or False round, Kumasi High School was still leading with 35 points, followed by Tepa SHS with 30 points and Swedru Secondary School with 27 points.

However, the Ashanti Regional Champions did not correctly answer some riddles in the fifth round. Swedru Secondary School staged a late comeback in the last round after they answered three riddles correctly.

Swedru Secondary School won the competition with 37 points, followed by Kumasi High School and Tepa SHS with 35 points and 33 points.

Netizens react to Kumasi High’s defeat

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the post shared by @NSMQGhana. Read them below:

@Mickeybezos_jnr said:

“Regional champions in the mud”

@benz_kofi wrote:

“Sakawa boys lash kwashe boys 👍🔥”

@leslie_kkkay said:

“Finished 😭”

@Jnr_wrld wrote:

“The sakawa boys are showing that they didn’t come to play 😂🔥🔥🤲”

@KirkBangz1 said:

“Regional Champions...So we dey come start from regional qualifies that....Herhh...!!!”

@steve30poku wrote:

“Close contest”

@EgAntiq said:

“I always tip swesco to win”

Mfantsipim exits Central regional NSMQ contest

YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim, one of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools, lost to Apam SHS at the regional level.

At the end of the contest, Apam SHS scored 38 points, and Swedru Senior High School took second place with 35 points.

Netizens who commented on the post applauded Apam SHS and mocked Mfantsipim School.

