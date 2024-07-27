Global site navigation

Wode Maya: Ghanaian YouTuber Begins Construction Of A Multipurpose Sports Complex For Alma Mater
by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 2 min read
  • Ghana and Africa's most influential YouTuber, Wode Maya has begun the construction of a sports facility for his alma mater
  • The facility would have tennis, netball, volleyball and basketball courts for the Bompeh Senior High Technical School
  • Wode Maya said he is building the sports complex to give back to his former school

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has sponsored the construction of a multipurpose sports complex for his former school, in the Western Region.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, the famous Ghanaian YouTuber said he is putting up the facility to give back to his alma mater, Bompeh Senior High Technical School at Takoradi.

Wode Maya, Ghanaian YouTuber, alma materm sports complex
Wode Maya, the Ghanaian YouTuber builds a sports complex for his alma mater Photo credit: @mrghanababy/IG
Source: TikTok

Named the Wode Maya Sports Complex, the facility would have basketball, volleyball, and netball as well as tennis courts when completed.

Construction of the facility, as sighted in the video by YEN.com.gh, has commenced in earnest with the foundation blocks laid.

"The project is still ongoing. This is definitely one of the projects that I really want to get it done." he said.

Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, completed the Bompeh Senior High Technical School at Takoradi many years ago.

Upon completion of his senior high education in Ghana, Wode Maya proceeded to the Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU), where he was awarded a degree in aeronautical engineering.

Wode Maya commended

Followers of Wode Maya's Facebook page commended him for giving back to his alma mater.

@Leonard Chakupewa Twin Chaks Jr. said:

"Wow! Man, that's incredible. And by doing so, you still think we will stop calling you PAN AFRICAN???"

@Jerome Horlah also said:

"God bless you brother you’re not into sports but see what you are doing for the sport."

@Ayiik M. Bol commented:

"Go Maya....we are immensely proud of the man you have become. Helping community back home is a great achievement."

@Omogo Theophilus also commented:

"That's the spirit of giving back to the society.. Even those who did sport in Nigeria here don't even this act.just few do."

Wode Maya shares how he invested in his wife

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya has shared that he empowered his wife, Miss Trudy and empowered her so she can make her own money without depending on him.

The Ghanaian YouTuber stated that he has given his woman financial freedom so that even if he goes broke, he can take care of them.

Maya added that he believes it is important for a man to invest in his woman so that she can also bring something to the table.

Source: YEN.com.gh

