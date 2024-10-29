The Buzstop Boys has received yet another recognition for their voluntary services in promoting sanitation and a clean environment

The sanitation-based youth group were given the Outstanding Environmental and Sanitation Impact Award by the Humanitarian Award Global

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Engineer Heneba Kwadwo Safo explained what the recognition means to them

The Buzstop Boys, a sanitation-based youth volunteer group, has been honoured for their selfless service in keeping the environment clean.

The group received the Outstanding Environmental and Sanitation Impact Award from the Humanitarian Award Global.

The event was organised on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Buzstop Boys, a youth sanitation volunteer group, wins a humanitarian award for promoting sanitation and a clean Ghana. Photo credit: @buzstopboys/TikTok.

The Buzstop Boys were presented with a well-crafted plaque in recognition of their service to mother Ghana.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the leader of the Buzstop Boyz, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, said that the recognition will boost their confidence to double up their effort to promote sanitation and a clean environment across Ghana.

"We felt very happy knowing that a lot more people are watching and appreciate our efforts to raise awareness and make unclean places clean for free," he said.

"This recognition has given us the confidence to double up our steps and do more than before," he added.

Ghanaians congratulate the Buzstop Boys

In a TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Buzstop Boys shared videos and photos of the award they received with their followers.

Some Ghanaians who came across the video congratulated the sanitation-based group for winning the award.

@Tyna fame said:

"Congratulations to us… more wins."

@Bakuoro Stephen also said:

"congratulations, may the good Lord continue to give you more recognitions."

@General wrote:

"Very soon, the BuzstopBoys can have a showroom to display its awards, both local and international in an attempt to motivate the youth and all other persons to emulate their good works."

@Yehowa also wrote:

"Congratulations bus stop boys."

The Buzstop Boys honoured by NYA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Buzstop Boys were honoured by the National Youth Authority (NYA) for their sanitation-driven voluntary service.

The group were presented with a citation in recognition of their impactful selfless service.

Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah, the deputy CEO in charge of operations and programmes for the NYA, commended the group for their work.

