The 2024 NSMQ champion, Mfantsipim School, has honoured the leadership of the Methodist Church with their trophy

The Presiding Bishop and his team were delighted to receive the young men who represented the school at this year's contest

The video shared on X has warmed the hearts of many netizens who expressed their admiration for the school

Mfantsipim School, the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) champion, has presented its prestigious trophy to the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu.

A delegation consisting of the team representing the school at this year's contest, other students, and teachers presented the trophy to the head of the Methodist Church.

The winner of the 2024 NSMQ, Mfantsipim, has presented its trophy to the Presiding Methodist Bishop.

Source: Twitter

In online videos, the church leaders welcomed the team from the school with cheerful smiles. They could not conceal their pride in the young men who represented the school and excelled in the contest.

Mfantsipim wins 2024 NSMQ

Wednesday, October 30, was a memorable day for the Mfantsipim School. After defeating its contenders in fierce competition, the school won its third NSMQ trophy. The contest ended with Mfantsipim School scoring 47 points, with its closest contender scoring 46. Keta SHS was next with 32 points.

The contest started on a good note for St Augustine's College, which led until the fifth round. During that round, the contestants were expected to answer some riddles; however, St Augustine's College failed to answer any of them, giving its contenders the upper hand.

Netizens delight as Mfantsipim visits Presiding Bishop

The video of the contestants' visit to the Methodist Church leadership has warmed the hearts of many. When this report was filed, the video had garnered 3,000 views and 158 likes. A fan who greatly admired the school also left a message for the boys in the video's comment section.

@samuelkai_ser wrote:

"Botwe! "

Mfantsipim head boy makes history

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the head boy of Mfantsipim School, who represented the school at this year's contest, has made history.

Peter Appiah Thompson is the first head boy to lead his school to victory at an NSMQ contest.

Source: YEN.com.gh