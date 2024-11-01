Mfantsipim School, on October 30, 2024, won their 3rd NSMQ trophy after defeating St Augustine's College and Keta SHS

Before their win, Mfantsipim kicked out the then reigning champions, PRESEC Legon, leaving them heartbroken

In recent videos circulating online, the renowned Senior High School has flaunted some of their trophies

Eight-time NSMQ champion PRESEC Legon has shared nostalgic throwback photos of their past victories.

The move is seen as a subtle response to Mfantsipim School's recent success, which saw them clinch their third NSMQ title.

Mfantsipim School defeated its contenders in the NSMQ finals on October 30, 2024, to emerge as the 2024 contest winner.

At the end of the fiercely contested race, the prestigious Senior High School had secured 47 points, while their closest contender, St Augustine's College, scored 46.

St Augustine's College suffered a devastating loss in the 2024 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ). Despite leading the competition before the final round, the school could not solve any riddles, allowing Mfantsipim School to seize the victory.

Mfantsipim School kicks PRESEC Legon out

Before their contest against Keta SHS and St Augustine's College, Mfantsipim School had made a stellar showing by kicking PRESEC Legon, the reigning champion, out of the contest.

Despite their inability to secure their ninth trophy, PRESEC Legon has taken pride in their old victories by sharing photos of their sixth, seventh, and eighth trophies.

Netizens react to PRESEC's post

Netizens who saw the post shared on PRESEC Legon's X page expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some mocked them, others wished them better luck in the next contest.

@GodsCapitalist

"9ce pictures. It's time to heal. You people are showing us how hurt you are. 9ytmares no dccso."

@mensah_michael1 wrote:

"Presec is the face of NSMQ."

@NiiLarbie_ wrote:

"The ones who narrowly escaped from Botwe's grips in 2023."

Mfantsipim head boy leads school to victory

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a head boy of Mfantsipim School had made history by being the first to lead his school to NSMQ victory.

Peter Appiah Thompson has been celebrated by many for his brilliance as well as his excellent leadership skills.

