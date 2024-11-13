Abdul-Rahim Illyasu, who previously attended Dodowa St Agnes Catholic Basic School, chose PRESEC, Legon, after watching the National Science and Maths Quiz

Inspired by the competition and the contestants' performance, Abdul-Rahim excelled in his final exams and gained admission to PRESEC, Legon

Rev Fr Emmanuel-Mary Ofori, who motivated Abdul-Rahim, expressed gratitude to NSMQ and its organisers for motivating his students.

Abdul-Rahim Illyasu is a student who formerly attended the Dodowa St Agnes Catholic Basic School in the Shai Osudoku District who gained admission to the prestigious Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School in Legon, Accra.

Before he met a Catholic priest who recommended that he watches the National Science and Maths Quiz, he did not know the Senior High School he wanted to attend.

Abdul-Rahim Illyasu gains admission to PRESEC, Legon, after watching Partey Dortey and co win the school's 8th NSMQ trophy. Photo credit: @nanakwame.mary & @NSMQGhana

Source: Facebook

According to Rev Fr Emmanuel-Mary Ofori, the student, like his other mates, had no idea what school they wanted to enroll to, so he told them to watch the NSMQ to learn more about some of the available schools and explore their options.

“In my interaction with him, I asked him to watch the NSMQ so he could, at least, know the names of some of the schools. "Fr. please, what's that?" was his question. This response caused me to speak to the class on the quiz competition, as well as encouraged those who could, to make time to watch the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ). I also organized for them to watch, in turns, the semifinals and final contests in my rectorate.”

In a Facebook post, the Catholic priest said that when it was time to select schools, Abdul-Rahim chose PRESEC and Legon since he wanted to study science. He added that he admired the way the NSMQ contestants answered the questions.

Abdul-Rahim is well on course to join PRESEC in Legon after passing his final basic exams. This is after choosing the prestigious school located in Accra as his preferred choice for his next stage of education.

Rev Fr Emmanuel-Mary Ofori was grateful to the organisers of NSMQ for inspiring his students to reach greater heights.

“NSMQ, thank you for inspiring ABDUL-RAHIM. PRIMETIME, God bless you for the NSMQ. Prof Kaufmann and your team, I'll be praying for you. Your sacrifices are well appreciated,” he said.

Netizens congratulate boy for gaining admission to PRESEC

Asantewaa Yiadom-Boakye Dotse said:

"Inspiring!..... we wish him well in his academic pursuits."

Larry Spanzy wrote:

"God bless you Fr. for inspiring these young ones."

Rexford Klutse said:

"Welcome to The School, Rahim. You’re a Blue Magician now."

Adwo Mawufemor wrote:

"Yeeeaaa! He told me he will choose PRESEC on our way from Aburi Girls and I am glad he did and worked hard to make it a reality. The PRESEC ABUGISS connection will be tighter 😂😂😂."

Neil Armstrong said:

"Let me save this because one day we may have to reference it when Abdul finally represents PRESEC-Legon at NSMQ. God richly bless you, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel-Mary Ofori."

Mfantsipim knocks PRESEC out of 2024 NSMQ

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mfantsipim beat PRESEC, Legon, in the semi-final of the 2024 NSMQ contest.

This dashed PRESEC's hopes of winning its ninth trophy and its third back-to-back award.

PRSEC's defeat left netizens with mixed reactions. Some rejoiced while others were heartbroken.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh