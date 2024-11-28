A young Nigerian teenager has emerged as the overall best-graduating student at KNUST for the class of 2024

The former student of Seven Great Princes Academy took to the enviable title of Valedictorian after earning a record CWA of 87.23

Social media users congratulated Isaac J. Oniti for his achievement and wished him well in his future pursuits

A brilliant Nigerian teenager, Isaac J. Oniti, has etched his name into the history books of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after being named the overall best-graduating student for the class of 2024.

The former Seven Great Princes Academy student emerged as the Valedictorian with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.23.

Nigerian Isaac J. Oniti graduates as the overall best student of KNUST's College of Engineering and 2024 graduating class. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST & @KNUST Live

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, The Voice Of KNUST disclosed that Isaac J. Oniti, by this feat, has become the youngest Valedictorian of the university since its establishment in 1952.

In celebrating the academic success of Isaac J. Oniti, the page also posted the academic transcripts of Isaac J. Oniti, where it was uncovered that the teenager recorded 55As in total.

"Out of the 55A’s the student scored, the person had 20A’s within the score range of 90-99, 26A’s within the score range of 80-89 and 9A’s within the range of 70-79 making a total of 55/55A’s", the post

Netizens congratulate KNUST valedictorian

Social media users who took to the post's comments section celebrated the teenager's academic strides in KNUST.

@Fred_Amponsah25 commented:

"Upon all this, his CWA is 87.23. CWA is really difficult I swear."

@BKpormasi indicated:

"You write exams for uni dey get 99The last time I had that was class 5 RME."

@Fadda100 reacted:

"Eiii 99 , 97 hmm I seee. Maybe it Falaaa."

@Eesjayofficial commented:

"Had 99 in his project. Intriguing."

@Rjzba_1 added:

"It’s not exceptional… I had a better results than this."

Source: YEN.com.gh