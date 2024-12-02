A video of a Ghanaian student vowing to defer his courses in school if the MP for Klottey Korle retains her seat has surfaced on social media

In the video shared on X, the young man expressed firm conviction that his preferred candidate, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, will win the polls in the constituency

Netizens who saw the video were unhappy about the young man's comments and cautioned him in the comments section

A Ghanaian student has declared his intentions to defer his academic pursuits should the parliamentary candidate in Klottey Korle retain her seat in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.

Ghanaians will go to the polls on December 7, 2024, to elect a new leader and members of parliament for its ninth parliament.

Dr Zanetor Rawlings is currently representing the Klottey Korle Constituency. However, she will contest the seat with Valentino Nii Noi Nortey of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The young man, a student of Accra Technical University (ATU), is optimistic that his preferred candidate will win the parliamentary elections at Klottey Korle.

Although he didn't explain why, he firmly believes his preferred candidate will win the Klottey Korle seat.

Watch the video below:

Netizens advise ATU student over his comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young man vowing to defer his courses were unhappy about his remarks and cautioned him in the post's comment section.

@styles_jp8 wrote:

"Lol keep playing with politicians you go fit sell yogurt soon for streets."

@eagleyez7 wrote:

"Korley Klottey is for the Osu Lagata. This guy fuu. Zenator won't even sweat to retain that seat."

@askghmedia wrote:

"Can't the youth find a more constructive way to argue instead of following this “old gees” trend of argument?!… “Future Generations”, SMH!"

@ebopogba6 wrote:

"I hope his parents are watching."

@streets_mba wrote:

"You are putting your future on the line for political campaign? Ei."

@PaulOdu77391683 wrote:

"She’s likely to loose,valantino is giving her pressure,some people are saying they’ll vote for Mahama but they’ll do otherwise for her."

