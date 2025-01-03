Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will be closing its admissions portal today

The University of Ghana also announced it is closing its portal at midnight on January 3, 2025

After the release of the WASSCE results, the two schools urged prospective students to confirm their registration information

Two leading universities in Ghana will be ending a critical part of their 2024/2025 admissions process.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will be closing its admissions portal today, January 3.

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and University Of Ghana are closing 2024/2025 admissions on January 3, 2025. Source: Voice of KNUST

The University of Ghana also announced it is closing its portal at midnight today.

After the release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, the schools urged prospective students to confirm their registration information.

University of Cape Coast admissions still open

The University of Cape Coast will have its admission portal open until Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The Cape Coast school also told prospective students to log into the application portal with their e-voucher details to update the accuracy of their full names, WASSCE index numbers and choice of programmes.

UCC beats UG, KNUST in universities ranking

The University of Cape Coast has been ranked as the best university in Ghana by the US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings.

The Cape Coast school is also ranked 29th in Africa, right above the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, which featured in 30th position, while the University of Ghana was ranked 33rd.

The US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings covered 2,250 universities.

This ranking follows the University of Cape Coast's being ranked first in Ghana for its contribution to advancing good health and well-being.

In a separate survey, the University of Ghana was ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa and fifth in Sub-Saharan Africa in the 2024 Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

The Accra university had an overall score of 74.3 after it was said to have excelled in key performance indicators.

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results

YEN.com.gh reported that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) finally released the 2024 WASSCE results on December 30 after a delay caused by government debts.

The WASSCE results were supposed to be released between December 9, 2024, and December 15, 2024.

Exam cheating led to the cancellation of the subject results of 4,108 candidates.

Subject results of 781 and the full results of 209 candidates have been withheld for various suspected offences, while the results of candidates from 319 schools have been withheld for alleged collusion.

