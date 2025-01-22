A video of a young Ghanaian girl packing provisions and other personal items to school has sparked reactions

The lady was preparing for life at the tertiary level following her admission to the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development

Many people who came across the video on TikTok shared their views in the comment section

A Ghanaian girl who is leaving home for a hostel to begin life as a first-year university student has been spotted preparing in earnest.

The young lady, purportedly a Dbee, a street term for rich kids, was seen in a viral TikTok video packing provisions to school.

Identified as Big Baby, the young lady packed bags of different groceries, which included packs of bottled water, soft drinks and foodstuff.

Big Baby also packed some cooking items and appliances which included a gas cylinder

Besides the food items, cooking utensils and a gas cylinder, the Dbee girl also had a different bag for her toiletries and sanitary products.

In all, the fresh university student had about four separate bags containing foodstuff and personal items.

"Here, I realise I didn't pack them well so I have to start all over again," she wrote.

The Dbee girl is part of the senior high school students who recently sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and successfully passed.

Following the release of the WASSCE results by the West African Examination Council (WAEC), most of the successful students applied to various universities across Ghana to further their education.

Many of them who have gained admission to pursue undergraduate degree programmes took to social media to celebrate.

While responding to a question by a commenter on her video, the young lady disclosed that she had been admitted to the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) in the Ashanti Region.

Reactions to Dbee girl's university provisions video

The Ghanaian Dbee girl's video generated mixed reactions among a section of netizens, with some wishing to have what she has.

@jenkel said:

"Eyy, please are you going to open a shop in your school? Because me na gari and shito adey carry go."

@Obaapa Emelia also said:

"Eii school mpo nie I can't imagine wen u re on ur own, don't 4guh lower the sugar for me waii."

@charity wrote:

"Eiiiiii, so where did I pass before coming Omo people dey enjoy."

Norvinyo also wrote:

"You are going to learn, all this is not needed."

Lady celebrates admission to UCC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady took to social media to celebrate her admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

While speaking to her sister, the young lady said she would have quit going to church if her prayer to gain admission to the school of her choice was not answered.

In a TikTok video, the young lady was seen rolling on the floor in celebration of her successful admission.

