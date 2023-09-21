A brilliant but needy young Ghanaian man who had 3As and 5Bs in the 2021 WASSCE has appealed for help

Emmanuel Awuni revealed that his hopes to further his education at the university had been delayed due to financial constraints

The former student of St John's Senior High School is appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid

A young Ghanaian man who sat for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has opened up about his struggles and quest to further his studies.

Emmanuel Awuni, an old student of St. John's School, Sekondi, who got 3As and 5Bs in the WASSCE, told YEN.com.gh that life after school has been challenging for him and his family.

The boy, who hails from a family of six, said despite having good grades in the WASSCE, lack of financial support means he has to put his dream of attending university on hold so he can work and support his younger siblings.

"My dad is a security guard, and my mom is a food vendor, their income is too small, and I have three younger siblings."

Emmanuel revealed that although he has plans to study Human Resource Management at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, he currently works as a storekeeper so he can earn some money.

The 23-year-old hopes to become a soldier in the future and is appealing to benevolent individuals and groups to come to his aid and offer him financial support through school.

Benevolent individuals who are moved by Emmanuel's story can contact him on 0542987782.

