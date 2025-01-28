Ghana Education Service Releases Dates For 2025 BECE And WASSCE

The Ghana Education Service has officially announced the dates for the 2025 BECE and WASSCE

The service communicated the dates and examination schedules to all Regional Directors of Education

The Ghana Education Service has officially announced the dates for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

According to Graphic Online, in a letter to all Regional Directors of Education, the service shared the examination schedules and called for timely preparation.

The BECE will take place from June 9 to June 16, 2025, while the WASSCE be held from August 4 to September 19, 2025.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will provide details on the registration period later on.

Regional Directors of Education have been instructed to pass on this information to Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Directors of Education.

These officials are expected to inform heads of basic and senior high schools to ensure candidates are adequately prepared for the exams.

