A group of upset parents and students besieged the Kumasi office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) demanding the release of withheld results from the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Joy News reported that the affected students, mostly from T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, are unable to proceed with university admissions due to the withheld results. Reports indicate that over 2,000 students from the school have been affected.

According to the parents, WAEC had sent messages instructing their wards to report to the regional office to verify whether they had engaged in any form of malpractice during the exams.

The parents insist that the delay in releasing the results is jeopardizing their children's academic futures.

They have urged WAEC to expedite the process and make their final decision promptly to prevent further disruptions in the students' education.

