The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) confirmed the cancellation of subject results for 4,108 candidates

These candidates were caught cheating during the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

The results of 483 candidates found with mobile phones during the examination were also annulled

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) confirmed that the subject results of 4,108 candidates caught cheating during the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) were canceled.

The Ghana Examinations Committee approved the cancellations following extensive consultation.

WAEC confirms cancellation of subject results for 4,108 WASSCE candidates. Source: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that the results of 483 candidates found with mobile phones during the examination were also annulled.

Additionally, subject results for 781 candidates have been withheld pending further review, while 209 candidates face the possibility of losing their entire results due to various suspected offences.

WAEC also flagged 319 schools for alleged collusion detected by examiners during script marking.

The Council stressed that these violations undermine the integrity of the examination and diminish the value of certificates issued.

Some candidates accused of collusion have taken WAEC to court, leading to a ruling ordering the release of their results.

However, WAEC has filed a stay of execution pending appeal, which is scheduled to be heard on 20th February 2025.

The examination body has defended its decisions, asserting that it operates within a strict regulatory framework overseen by relevant committees.

"The Council does not take decisions arbitrarily. There are relevant committees that look into the merits of the matters raised and advise accordingly.”

WAEC has assured stakeholders that it is working diligently to resolve all pending cases and has set a deadline of February 28, 2025, for the final release of results.

Anger over witheld WASSCE results

In January, some upset parents and students besieged WAEC's Kumasi office to demand the release of withheld results from the 2024 WASSCE.

Most of the affected students were from T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School.

The parents were upset that the delay in releasing the results was jeopardising their children's academic futures because university admissions had commenced but their ward's results were not available to be used to apply.

WASSCE results were supposed to be released between December 9, 2024, and December 15, 2024. This delayed admissions to public universities. The objective cards were expected to be scanned in November 2024.

The council had said it needed the money owed to it to repair the faulty scanners. Going into December 2024, WAEC was owed GH¢118 million by the government, which hampered its operations.

GES releases dates for 2025 BECE and WASSCE

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service announced the dates for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the WASSCE for school candidates.

According to Graphic Online, in a letter to all Regional Directors of Education, the service shared the examination schedules and called for timely preparation.

The BECE will take place from June 9 to June 16, 2025, while the WASSCE be held from August 4 to September 19, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh