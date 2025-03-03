The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released all withheld results from the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

Following a court order, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released all withheld results from the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This follows protest threats from the National Union of Ghana Students and legal action.

WAEC releases all withheld results following court order.

WAEC had withheld over 10,000 results over suspected malpractices but pledged to release them by February 28.

Speaking to Citi News, John Kapi, head of public affairs at WAEC, said there are currently no outstanding results, including those previously tied to a legal dispute with the Council.

“As we promised, we kept to our promises. So by the close of February 28, we had uploaded all the results of the candidates whose results had been withheld."

“The court had ordered that we should release the results of those candidates. And so we’ve gone ahead with all the results. So we don’t have any outstanding results as far as, you know, those exams are concerned."

Some upset parents and students had stormed WAEC's Kumasi office to demand the release of withheld results.

WAEC had sent messages instructing their wards to report to the regional offices on January 29 to address malpractice accusations.

The National Union of Ghana Students had also petitioned the council over the results.

The union said it had been invited to present policy proposals on reforms regarding the handling of examination malpractice cases.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and take further action if necessary to protect the rights of affected students," it previously noted.

WAEC clash with students union

Amid the tensions, WAEC noted that the National Union of Ghana Students had the right to stage a demonstration over the withholding of some 2024 WASSCE results.

The union had planned to protest on Tuesday, February 25, over the concerns of withheld results.

Kapi acknowledged the union’s right to protest but insisted that the council is operating within its mandate.

“NUGS has the constitutional right to demonstrate against whatever they feel. But in our press conference, we indicated clearly that no single staff of the council unilaterally decides to withhold results or to cancel results."

“Whenever we have to make decisions, we refer those decisions to the appropriate committees of the council, and that is what we have been doing over the years. And so I would say that we have not arbitrarily been unjust to anybody as far as our operations are concerned.”

WAEC affirms cancellation of results

After some controversy, the council confirmed that the subject results of 4,108 candidates caught cheating were cancelled.

The Ghana Examinations Committee approved the cancellations following extensive consultations.

The results of 483 candidates found with mobile phones during the examination were also annulled.

Additionally, subject results for 781 candidates have been withheld pending further review, while 209 candidates face the possibility of losing their entire results due to various suspected offences.

Some candidates accused of collusion sued WAEC, leading to a ruling ordering the release of their results.

2024 WASSCE results for private candidates released

WAEC announced the release of provisional results for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2024, Second Series on February 28.

According to a release from WAEC, 38,316 candidates, comprising 17,596 males and 21,131 females, sat for the examination. It also noted that 1,354 candidates were absent.

The release also indicated that the results of 303 candidates in specific subjects and the entire results of 108 candidates have been withheld due to suspected malpractice.

GES releases dates for 2025 BECE and WASSCE

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service announced the dates for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the WASSCE for school candidates.

According to Graphic Online, in a letter to all Regional Directors of Education, the service shared the examination schedules and called for timely preparation.

The BECE will take place from June 9 to June 16, 2025, while the WASSCE be held from August 4 to September 19, 2025.

