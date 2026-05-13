Madam Nafisah Adama, a beloved nurse at the Kusali CHPS Compound in the Sissala West District, has died in a motor accident

The tragedy occurred while the nurse was returning from the Gwollu Health Centre, where she had gone to collect essential medicines for her rural station

She reportedly collided with a tricycle (Aboboyaa), leading to fatal injuries that have plunged the Upper West Region’s health community into mourning

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The Sissala West District has been thrown into a state of disbelief and mourning following the untimely death of a frontline health worker who lost her life in the line of duty.

Tributes pour in as Madam Nafisah Adama, a Ghanaian nurse, dies in a road accident while running errands for her hospital. Image credit: sikaofficial/X

Source: UGC

Madam Nafisah Adama, a nurse stationed at the Kusali Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, was reportedly killed in a road-traffic accident on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

In rural Ghana, CHPS compound nurses often act as the sole medical authority for entire villages. Because these facilities frequently lack their own transport, nurses must often travel long distances on their own to restock vital supplies.

Nafisah had reportedly travelled to the district capital, Gwollu, to pick up medicines for her patients. While returning to her station at Kusali, her motorbike was involved in a violent collision with a tricycle.

The death of the nurse has sparked a wave of tributes and calls for better protection for rural health workers. Colleagues have pointed out the harsh reality of "CHPS life," where nurses are often expected to manage logistics, security, and healthcare with zero support.

Read the details in the X post below.

Tributes pour in as nurse dies

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the tragic loss below:

@MohammedAliu6 wrote:

"Nafisah left to pick medicines for her community and never came back. That's the quiet, unsung sacrifice of frontline health workers in rural Ghana. The roads that killed her must be fixed. RIP."

@PConvid shared:

"This is the reality most of us at CHPS compounds face. You ask yourself if this is what you were born to do. Everything is on your head with zero support."

@mr_kwabla commented:

"May her soul rest in peace. I always wonder how we can curb these road accidents; they are becoming too much."

@bosskoranteng added:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace. A true hero of our time."

@PerryOrleans reacted: "Ewiase ben kraaa nie (What kind of world is this?) 💔🤦🏻."

Missing Ghanaian nurse found dead in Ireland

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that tributes have been paid to a Ghanaian midwife in Ireland, Grace Aseidua Benyin, whose body was found in December 2025 after she had gone missing for a month.

Benyin had been reported missing from Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Source: YEN.com.gh