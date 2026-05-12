Judith Babirye, 46, was found living in a one-bedroom house with two men: her husband, Isaac Omoding, and her lover, Steven Orwenyi

The arrangement began after Omoding, whom Judith thought was dead, returned on May 3, 2026, to find Orwenyi had moved in ten months prior

Community leaders in Ngora had to intervene after the men began fighting, with Orwenyi refusing to leave until he was repaid the 150,000 Ugandan shillings (approx. GHc570) he "invested" in the relationship

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In a story that has left the residents of Ngora District, Uganda, baffled, a domestic dispute has shared a rare case of a woman attempting to cohabit with two "husbands" simultaneously.

A Ugandan woman courts global attention after attempting to coexist with two men in one house. Image credit: Unsplash/Jessica Felicio

Source: UGC

The woman at the centre of the storm, Judith Babirye, reportedly invited both men to share her bed after her long-lost husband, Isaac Omoding, "rose from the dead" and returned home.

Woman's "dead" husband returns

According to reports by the Daily Monitor and the Uganda Observer, Judith had been in a relationship with Steven Orwenyi for about ten months, believing her husband, Omoding, had passed away during a long absence.

When Omoding reappeared on May 3, 2026, Judith decided that instead of choosing between them, both men should live with her in her small one-bedroom house.

"There was no way I could deny [Omoding] access... so I resolved to live with both men," she told local leaders.

The peaceful coexistence Judith envisioned quickly dissolved into a nightmare of insults and accusations. Judith eventually reported the matter to community elders, claiming that Orwenyi had become hostile and was even stealing household items since the husband’s return.

However, Orwenyi, who works as a security guard, stood his ground. He argued that he had invested too much emotional and financial capital, specifically 150,000 Ugandan shillings, into Judith during their ten months together.

"I feel I deserve compensation because I invested my money and time," Orwenyi told the elders, refusing to pack his bags until he was reimbursed.

To restore order to the community, the elders organised a small fundraiser on the spot. They managed to collect 130,000 Ugandan shillings (approx. GHc490), which was handed over to Orwenyi.

Satisfied with the "refund" for his failed relationship, the security guard finally agreed to vacate the premises, leaving Judith and her "resurrected" husband to their one-bedroom home. The elders have since warned the community against such "unorthodox" unions, citing them as a recipe for domestic violence.

Source: YEN.com.gh