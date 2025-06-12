Some Basic Education Certificate Examination invigilators and supervisors were arrested over alleged malpractice

The offences recorded include collusion, possession of unauthorised materials, and impersonation

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, shared updates on the case with the media

Ten cases of examination malpractice were recorded during the first day of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Joy News reported that these cases have led to multiple arrests following the incidents on June 11.

The culprits have been handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.

Such breaches could lead to the cancellation and withholding of results pending thorough investigations.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, said 10 suspects were handed over to the police.

“There was one supervisor who had a mobile phone. He had taken smart shots of the questions and posted them on social media..

“In addition, six other invigilators were found with mobile phones containing pictures of the examination questions.”

Kapi also noted that a woman who described herself as a fashion designer was caught with photocopied answers she intended to distribute to candidates.

Among those implicated were one student nurse and one administrator of a private school.

Source: YEN.com.gh