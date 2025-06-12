NCA suspends 28 radio stations across Ghana for persistent violations of regulatory requirements, as announced on June 12, 2025

The suspension follows a directive by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George

The NCA emphasised that non-compliance will lead to severe consequences, stressing the importance of adhering to licensing and operational standards

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has directed 52 radio stations across Ghana to immediately suspend operations for allegedly violating its regulatory requirements.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 12, 2025, the NCA stated that it had taken the decision to suspend the radio stations due to their persistent violations of regulations 54 and 56 of the Electronic Communications Regulation 2011 (LI 1991).

The affected stations include Asaase Radio, owned by Gabby Otchere-Darko, the nephew of Ghana's former President, Akufo-Addo, and Wontumi FM, also owned by Chairman Wontumi.

The NCA explained that this action follows a directive by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, to enforce full compliance with licensing and operational requirements within the broadcasting sector.

"While the NCA acknowledges the vital role radio stations play in national development, it is imperative that all Authorisation Holders strictly adhere to the regulatory requirements and conditions of their Authorisation," the NCA said.

"Consequently, failure to comply with the directive shall constitute an affront to the prescribed conditions for FM Broadcasting with grave consequences for their Authorisation," portions of the statement read.

