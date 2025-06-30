Mpox cases in Ghana have surged to 133, with 14 new cases recorded recently, according to the Ghana Health Service

Despite the rise in cases, no new deaths or hospital admissions have been reported, with all patients being treated as outpatients

The World Health Organization has donated test kits and reagents to assist in screening and testing as part of efforts to control the outbreak

Ghana's Mpox cases have hit 133 after 14 new cases were recorded across the country recently.

This is according to the latest update issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Despite a surge in the number of Mpox cases, the GHS said no new deaths or hospital admissions have been reported.

All patients, according to the GHS statement, are being managed in the various hospitals as outpatients.

The latest figures from the GHS show a consistent rise from the previous update on June 20, 2025, when 10 new cases brought the total to 119.

However, health authorities have stated that the situation is still under control, with no severe complications or fatalities reported thus far.

What is the Mpox disease?

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral infection that can cause a painful rash, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

It primarily spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through contact with contaminated materials.

While the illness is typically mild and most individuals recover within a few weeks without specific treatment, symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that evolves from pimples or blisters to crusts.

Vaccination is advised for those at higher risk, though most cases only require supportive care. In more severe cases, antiviral medications may be administered.

Ghana Health Service's message to the public

The Ghana Health Service has urged the public to take precautions and report early symptoms to help minimize the risk of further transmission.

On June 24, 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) donated test kits and laboratory reagents to the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Accra.

The donation includes supplies to screen 3,400 suspected cases and test 625 confirmed samples for virus subtypes, as part of the WHO's broader efforts to enhance Ghana's national response to the viral disease.

Surging Mpox cases spark concern

UG suspends social gatherings amid rising COVID-19

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana (UG) suspended social gatherings due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections on its campus.

The Dean of Student Affairs announced this public health intervention in a statement on Wednesday, June 25.

The school stated that the ban was aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of the university community.

