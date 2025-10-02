The Ghana Education Service has taken swift action in the wake of a video of an alleged incident with a teacher and a student

The GES has since interdicted the teacher and barred him from entering the school, as investigations into the matter begin

The GES has assured parents and the public of its commitment towards ensuring the well-being of the country's students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that Mfo Richard Tibetor, a teacher at Okadjakrom Senior High Technical School in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, has been interdicted.

His interdiction comes on the back of a viral social media video, which allegedly captured him in a compromising position with a female student.

The GES interdicts an Okadjakrom SHTS teacher as a video showing alleged misconduct with a student goes viral. Photo credit: @Koldunova_Anna/Getty Images, @mintahstudios/TikTok

A press release issued by Daniel Fenyi, the PRO of the GES, on October 2, 2025, indicated that the alleged actions of the teacher were deemed to be against the code of conduct of his profession.

He has therefore been barred from entering the school as investigations into the matter begin.

The release also assured parents that the safety and well-being of students remain the priority of the GES, hence emphasising that teachers found to have misconducted themselves will be brought to book.

“The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has taken note of a disturbing video circulating on social media, allegedly involving Mr Mfo Richard Tibetor, a teacher at Okadjakrom Senior High Technical School in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, in an act of misconduct with a female student.

"Management of GES finds the conduct unacceptable, unethical, and a clear violation of the professional code of conduct for teachers. Hence, Mr Tibetor has already been interdicted and prohibited from entering the school premises pending further investigations into the matter.

"The GES assures parents, guardians, and the general public that the safety and protection of all students remain its topmost priority. Any teacher found culpable of acts that compromise the dignity and well-being of students will face the full rigours of the law in accordance with the GES Code of Conduct. GES remains committed to ensuring discipline, professionalism, and child protection across all schools in the country,” the statement read.

The Ghana Education Service removes the Assistant Headmaster of the KNUST Senior High School after a compromising video of him with a student goes viral.

Meanwhile, the GES recently announced in a statement the removal of the Assistant Headmaster of KNUST Senior High School from his role.

This followed the circulation of a video on social media allegedly showing him in an inappropriate position with a female student.

Reactions to interdiction of Okadjakrom SHTS teacher

Netizens who reacted to the announcement by the GES have shared their views on the action taken in the wake of the issue.

Dagbon First commented:

“Prepare more letters because more videos are underway.”

Lomon Etti Kaku Spantiano wrote:

“That’s a good step by Ghana Education Service. Even if the female students are troublesome, as teachers we need to control our feelings. By the way, we’re still waiting for the recruitment portal to be opened.”

Paa Akwasi opined:

“Kudos to the GES for taking swift action on this case. If he is found culpable of the said allegations, he should be dismissed from his post to serve as a deterrent to other teachers who engage in such unwarranted and unethical conduct which violates the code of ethics of GES in teaching and learning processes.”

Adventist SHS students demand removal of headmistress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that some disgruntled students of the Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School had called on the GES to interdict the headmistress.

This follows a shooting incident at the school on April 4, 2025, which left two wounded. Students demanded a probe into the incident amid growing concerns about security.

