The GES has removed KNUST SHS Assistant Headmaster Charles Aidoo after a trending video allegedly showed him with a student

Bright Appiah criticised the decision, saying that transferring the teacher was insufficient and would fail to deter future misconduct

He called for a review of Ghana’s safeguarding policy to impose stricter punishments and prevent repeated offences in schools

Bright Appiah, the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Ghana, has weighed in on the action of the Ghana Education Service (GES) towards the assistant headmaster of KNUST SHS.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the GES removed Mr Charles A. Aidoo, following the circulation of a video on social media allegedly showing him in a compromising position with a female student.

The service said it was committed to protecting the welfare of students and maintaining discipline within the teaching profession.

The assistant headmaster has also been barred from visiting the school while the investigation continues. Their statement read:

“The GES remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and child protection in all our schools. We strongly condemn any acts that compromise the safety, dignity, and well-being of students."

Bright Appiah demands punishment for assistant headmaster

Reacting to this, Bright Appiah stated that simply transferring Aidoo was an insufficient response to the incident.

While acknowledging that a transfer is a possible action under the code of conduct, he believed it was not an effective deterrent.

Appiah also pointed out a recurring problem where teachers transferred for misconduct often repeated the same offences in their new schools.

In his words:

"So, the issue of operating within the code of conduct as a way of punishing the teacher will not be enough. Because all that we are doing is transferring the person from a school where he misbehaved to another school where he will go and misbehave again."

He contended that relying solely on the existing code of conduct is not enough to address the root of the problem. Instead, he advocated for a review and strengthening of the safeguarding policy within Ghana's 'safe school system'.

He proposed that the policy should be revised and include more severe and direct punishments.

KNUST SHS: Reactions to Bright Appiah's comment

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Kem rhythm said:

"He's now a public figure, so everywhere you transfer him to, they know him for that."

User6887728054429 wrote:

"They will go and continue elsewhere."

Emma84805 commented:

"They will send him to an all-boys' school. 😃"

Issakaali said:

"What happened to the girl too?"

GES summoned Vakpo SHS headmaster

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the GES had summoned the Vakpo SHS headmaster after media exposure on poor infrastructure was aired by TV3.

The headmaster was instructed to submit a written explanation for allowing media presence without prior authorisation from Ghana's education body.

The GES subsequently issued a circular restricting staff from engaging in media activities or sharing official records without the Director-General’s approval.

