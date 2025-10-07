Mahama Gifts GH¢500k to UDS Football Team After World University Games Win: "Glory to Ghana"
President John Mahama rewarded the University for Development Studies (UDS) football team with GH¢500,000 after its World University Football Games triumph.
Mahama described their triumph as an extraordinary achievement.
He also said it was a marker that Ghanaian youth can compete and excel anywhere in the world when given the right opportunity and support.
“You have brought immense pride and glory to Ghana by winning the World University Football Games, beating no meaner team than Brazil.”
The president urged the UDS players to remain disciplined and committed to both education and sports.
The Vice-Chancellor of UDS, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, who led the delegation, thanked the President for his support to the university.
Professor Al-Hassan also expressed gratitude to the government for passing the University for Development Studies Act, 2025 (Act 1143) and appealed for more support to expand sports and academic facilities.
