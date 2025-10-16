The government has formally included private schools under the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme

The Ministry of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Conference of Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu said this measure is part of efforts to eliminate the double-track system

The Ministry of Education will pay GH¢994 per student annually to support private schools participating in this year’s Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

The government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Conference of Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu says the free SHS policy benefits about 25,000 private students. Source: Ministry of Education GH

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu explained that the support is expected to benefit about 25,000 students.

Iddrisu said this forms part of the government’s efforts to eliminate the double-track system in public schools.

“The government is committed to providing a stipend to support the transition of that category of students moving into private schools—that’s negotiable, we’ll still discuss as and when.”

“But for a start, that’s the commitment we make to the Ghana National Council of Private Schools for this pilot inclusion of selected private schools in the provision of Free Senior High School education, as part of the government’s effort to end double track.”

