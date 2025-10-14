Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has announced plans to elevate some Category B SHSs to Category A

The move aims to improve fairness and ease placement pressure for qualified students seeking top-tier schools

Iddrisu says the upgrade plan, discussed with the president, will require budgetary support for infrastructure expansion

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has hinted at plans to upgrade some Category B Senior High Schools (SHSs) to Category A status.

This move, according to the minister, forms part of efforts to address Ghana’s ongoing school placement challenges.

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, hints at plans to upgrade some category B SHSs to category A. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He further explained that the initiative aims to ensure fairness and expand access for students who often struggle to gain admission into their preferred Category A schools.

Speaking at the launch of the ADEA Triennale on Education Conference on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Haruna Iddrisu said the ministry would need adequate budgetary support to provide the required infrastructure in the selected schools.

To address equity and capacity, the minister has discussed a 2026 plan with the president to convert at least 10 Category C schools to Category B, and 10 Category B schools to Category A.

"The ministry acknowledges that there is a significant challenge when there are 76,000 vacancies, but 393,000 qualified applicants desiring to fill them. The challenge is described as a near impossibility," he said.

The education minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, further suggested that discussions about the upgrade of the Category B SHSs may have already begun with President John Mahama.

"This conversion will be backed by infrastructure development, including available classroom blocks, dormitories for students, and quality improvement through better teaching and learning materials and aids. But I will need budgetary support and allocation to do that,” he added.















Source: YEN.com.gh