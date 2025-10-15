The Minority in Parliament has called for a halt to the Telecel takeover of AT.

The minority called for presidential intervention in the matter, describing the process as damaging to Ghana’s national interest.

The Minority in Parliament criticises Sam George's role in the ongoing Telecel takeover of AT. Source: Hon. Sam Nartey George

At a press conference, the minority caucus accused the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Samuel George, of disposing of a vital state asset without due process.

Ranking Member on the Communications Committee, Matthew Nyindam, addressed the press conference.

“We will not sit idly by and allow a single minister to unilaterally dispose of a critical national asset such as AT. The strategic importance of this company to our digital sovereignty and economic development cannot be overstated.”

“We ask President John Dramani Mahama to rein in his Minister for Communication to focus on making AT work rather than hastily trying to dispose of it. A comprehensive and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the proposed acquisition of AT by Telecel is imperative.”

The minority also accused George of double standards because of his previous criticism of the lack of transparency.

The Minority also raised concerns about recent activities by Telecel Group’s CEO, Moh Damush, who they said has been in Ghana “making concerted efforts to finalise what many view as a questionable deal.”

They alleged that Telecel has been partnering with the government on public donation initiatives aimed at gaining political goodwill ahead of the takeover.

“Telecel just last week collaborated with the Ministry of Health to support the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, through which they donated cervical cancer screening equipment to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.”

