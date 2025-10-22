A statement by the GTEC cautioning tertiary institutions regarding unrecognised universities has got people talking

This comes after the commission explained in a new statement that the universities were not recognised due to quality assurance concerns

People who reacted to the release by the commission have shared various opinions on the matter

Social media has been sent into a frenzy after the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) published a list of universities deemed unrecognised by the commission.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Radio Universe on October 21, GTEC stated that it does not recognise several universities worldwide due to breaches in quality assurance.

It therefore warned various tertiary institutions to be cautious in their dealings with them.

“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) wishes to formally notify all Heads of Tertiary Institutions that the institutions listed below are currently not recognised by the Commission due to various accreditation and quality assurance breaches. We hope you take this caution with the seriousness that it deserves in your dealings with them.”

The list shared by the commission showed 50 universities not recognised by the commission. Out of these, 24 were U.S. universities listed as unrecognised.

Notable among them were Atlantic International University, University of Northwest, American Bible University, and University of America, among others.

GTEC sanctions UCC

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has been very steadfast in its mandate to regulate, coordinate, and provide oversight in the growth of tertiary education in Ghana.

In September 2025, the commission took a tough stance against the University of Cape Coast (UCC), blocking all government-related support and services to the institution.

GTEC labelled UCC as “non-existent” on its official portal, citing Vice-Chancellor Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong’s decision not to adhere to his retirement directive as the reason.

This action followed an earlier order from the commission directing Professor Boampong to step down as Vice-Chancellor of UCC after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.



Reactions to the release by GTEC

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post commended GTEC for publishing the list of unaccredited universities.

Hassan Ayariga vows to sue GTEC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, vowed to sue the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) over its directive to stop him from using his doctorate title.

In an interview with GHOne, the outspoken politician claimed that he considered GTEC’s move to be defamatory.

This comes after GTEC raised concerns about Ayariga’s use of the doctorate title and demanded that he provide evidence verifying the legitimacy of the designation.

Source: YEN.com.gh