Akrofuom MP Joseph Azumah has raised the alarm over alleged corruption in the SHS placement system

He claimed a neighbour paid GH¢30,000 to secure a preferred placement for their child

Azumah wants MMDCEs to monitor the process for fairness and transparency

Joseph Azumah, the Member of Parliament for Adansi Akrofuom on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed frustration over the ongoing Senior High School (SHS) placement.

Speaking to Asempa FM on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the MP alleged that the SHS placement system is full of corruption.

Joseph Azumah, the NDC MP for Adansi Akrofuom, alleges that his neighbour paid GH¢30k to secure SHS placement for a child. Photo credit: Victor Owusu/Facebook & @RODWORKS/Getty Images.

He recounted an incident where one of his neighbours was allegedly charged GH¢30,000 to secure a child’s placement at a preferred SHS.

“Someone who knew I was an MP approached me at Tema Community 16, where I live, and asked me to help their child secure placement at a certain school. However, within a week, the person returned with evidence showing that they had paid GH¢30,000 to secure the placement. Why are we doing this to ourselves?” the MP rhetorically asked.

After hearing this, Joseph Azumah said he tried reaching out to the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, to inform him of what was going on at Ghana's Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Secretariat, but was unsuccessful.

MP calls for SHS placement scrutiny

He consequently called for strict monitoring of the SHS placement process, where Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are allowed to have representatives at the placement board to ensure transparency.

This, the Adansi Akrofuom MP believes, would curb the corruption that is rife within the SHS placement process.

“I’m not saying they should interfere, but for supervision and monitoring. The MMDCEs should be allowed to delegate representatives on the placement board,” he added.

The NDC MP warned that ignoring the issues within the SHS placement process could have dire consequences for the government.

He added that it could fuel public perception of unfairness and deepen mistrust in Ghana’s educational system.

Reactions to corruption allegations at CSSPS Secretariat

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the allegations of corruption made by the MP regarding the SHS placement process.

The Ministry of Education, led by Haruna Iddrisu, is investigating claims of corruption in the Computerised School Placement System. Source: Gertrude Adzo Borklo

Education Ministry probes SHS placement corruption claims

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Education was investigating claims of corruption with the SHS placement process.

A social media user shared rates purportedly advertised for the corrupt placement in schools like Aburi Girls’ Senior High School.

The ministry has said it is working with the National Security Secretariat and the Cyber Security Authority on the matter.

