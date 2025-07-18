Hassan Ayariga has threatened to sue the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission for ordering him to stop using his doctorate title

GTEC questioned the legitimacy of the Ghanaian politician's academic credentials and demanded evidence he earned a doctorate

In response, Ayariga vowed to take legal action, accusing the commission of defamation and asserting his right to make use of the title

Founder and Leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has threatened to sue the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) over a directive to stop using his Doctorate title.

Speaking to GHOne recently, the renowned Ghanaian politician claimed that he considered the move by GTEC to be defamation of his character.

Founder and leader of APC, Hassan Ayariga, threatens to sue GTEC for defamation over disputes about his doctorate title. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Consequently, Hassan Ayariga vowed to take legal action against the commission.

The controversy surrounds Ayariga's use of the doctorate title, which GTEC has questioned and demanded that he provide evidence verifying the legitimacy of the designation or desist from prefixing his name with the academic title 'Dr'.

GTEC questions Ayariga's use of 'Dr' title

In a statement, the commission said it had requested documentation clarifying the basis for Ayariga's use of the title.

It wanted information on whether the doctorate was earned or honourary, the name of the awarding institution, among others.

“To date, the commission has not received any response from you. This ongoing silence is unacceptable."

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has expressed concern that the use of unverified academic titles is misleading and erodes public trust.

It emphasised that academic ranks should only be awarded through formally recognised and rigorous processes that align with national standards.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission hereby formally expresses its concern regarding the use of academic titles that have not been duly earned and conferred through a recognised academic process."

However, Ayariga maintained that he rightfully holds the title and is prepared to defend his academic credentials in court.

"Since they (GTEC) have failed to follow due process, I will use legal action to sue and correct them for defamation of character," he said.

Ayariga's threat to sue comes after GTEC's directive to institutions to stop recognising his Doctorate title.

The post about his plans to take legal action is included below:

GTEC writes to Rashid Tanko

In a similar case, the GTEC issued a stern warning to Rashid Tanko-Computer, the CEO of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, instructing him to cease using the academic title 'Dr' amid allegations of falsified academic credentials.

The Commission has requested that he stop using the title, stating that the politician does not hold a recognised doctoral degree from any accredited institution. Tanko had previously claimed to have earned a PhD from Kingsnow University.

What is the mandate of GTEC?

The GTEC is the regulatory body responsible for overseeing all tertiary (post-secondary) education institutions in Ghana, including universities, technical universities, colleges of education, and other accredited institutions.

It was established on August 21, 2020, by an Act of Parliament following the merger of the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) and the National Accreditation Board.

President John Mahama sacks Nuhu Zakaria as CEO of the National Ambulance Service amid a GTEC demand that he stop referring to himself as 'professor'. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Sacked CEO directed to avoid 'Professor' title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that President John Mahama dismissed Dr Nuhu Zakariah as CEO of the National Ambulance Service.

The dismissal followed growing concerns over his alleged misuse of an academic title, culminating in a stripping of his authority.

GETC had publicly directed him to stop using the 'professor' title, a title the commission stated Zakariah had not legitimately earned.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh