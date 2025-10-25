Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, has ordered the Ghana Education Service to enforce the use of mother tongue in all Ghanaian schools

The Minister stated that the directive forms part of President John Mahama's reset agenda, which he promised during his campaign ahead of the 2024 election

Ghanaians on social media shared their varied thoughts on the directive, while some asked questions on its feasibility

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) ensure that all teachers use the mother tongue in teaching in all Ghanaian schools.

The Minister said this directive is part of the reforms for a better education sector. He added that this directive will also promote the use of local languages in teaching and learning.

Haruna Iddrisu directs that teachers use mother tongue to teach in basic schools. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu & GES

Source: Facebook

The Minister gave this directive when he spoke at the launch of the Free Tertiary Education Programme for Persons with Disabilities, held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

"Mr President, you have emphasised that we should shift focus to basic education and to improve learning outcomes at the basic levels."

Haruna Iddrisu emphasised that the initiative is to encourage the use of local languages especially at the basic education level, to help with comprehension and learning outcomes.

"In line with that and with the authority, I am directing the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service that from today, teachers' use of mother tongue instruction is now compulsory in all schools.The GES is to ensure strict enforcement of this. This is part of President Mahama's reset agenda."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the use of mother tongue directive

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the video shared by @prof.lalaviktoir on TikTok. Read them below:

My_brother said:

"I also think that with this new initiative, Ghanaian Language should be a core subject in our final exams and English be elective as French is. Why must English which is not my mother tongue, pass me before I further my education whilst my mother tongue is an optional #Reset our Education system."

Moses_swastika wrote:

"It must go with posting of teachers to where their mother tongue or the local language is spoken."

Sparkle said:

"How am I going to use my Dangbe to teach in Bawku where I teach 😳😳."

Lierecharles wrote:

"Inconsistent language policy in our Education System."

Sir Ernest said:

Why is the minister not speaking his mother's tongue?

Active Brain wrote:

"Some of us we can’t even speak our mother tongue(local language) properly hmmm🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂."

User6513882945170 said:

"But english is the most important subject,u cant enter university without it,what kind of double standard is that?"

My_brother wrote:

"Good initiative but please it calls for a whole lot of change 1. Teachers should be posted in their region of birth so they can teach in their mother tongue. 2. Employers, should also allow employees to express themselves in their mother tongue when they come for interviews. 3. What language is English madam or teacher going to use to teach English 😂😂😂."

Pedrodeculler said:

"They keep saying this and that yet Intentionally post teachers to places they don’t understand the mother tongue language."

