President John Dramani Mahama took selfies with some Persons with Disabilities on the side of a public event

Some of the Persons with Disabilities came to President Mahama to ask for selfies at the end of the launch of the Free Tertiary Education for Persons with Disabilities initiative

Ghanaians on social media who saw the video praised President Mahama for his love for his fellow countrymen and women

A video of President John Dramani Mahama engaging with some Persons with Disabilities in public has got many talking on social media.

The nation's First Gentleman proved that he welcomes all people regardless of their physical features and background.

President Mahama enjoys selfie moments with some persons with disabilities at the sidelines of an event. Photo credit: @JDMahama & @Ghbrian

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, President John Mahama engaged with persons with disabilities after the launch of the Free Tertiary Education for Persons with Disabilities initiative at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Some of the disabled people present asked him for selfies to which he obliged. The President took pictures with the individuals who requested. He wore a big smile just like that of the people he was taking the pictures with.

While the selfie taking was ongoing, a gentleman in a suit suspected to be a national security operative tried sending the people away, but John Mahama's guard signalled him to allow them have an encounter with the President.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mahama's selfie moment with disabled people

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Many praised President John Mahama for not discriminating against Persons living with disabilty. Others compared him to his predecessor.

Read the comments below:

@darkoo_ba said:

"President Mahama is too humble. If it were Opana by now, he'd frown his face."

@based_kpebu wrote:

"We have an affable president open to all views and persons. Yet an authoritarian MoC who wants to outlaw divergent speech is labelling speech he disagrees with as misinformation. @JDMahama, you must either sack @samgeorgegh or call him to order."

@IcemanGotmarri1 said:

"Hmm, so-called national security with the suit worries oo. Are they not trained professionally or what... See how the military man was telling him to relax for the people."

@quamechris wrote:

"Chale, when is the next election? NPP should forget the NDC is here to stay."

@StitchesTapes said:

"This is a man who knows he’s not going for another term...proper president."

@Bigupdatetv wrote:

"The love for the people is deep. Great of all times."

@andrew692633 said:

"This is beautiful. This moment will be a great moment for them forever."

@BanzieSamm57485 wrote:

"Father for all."

President Mahama shares a photo of himself during his national service days. Photo credit: @jdmahama & @NSS

Source: Facebook

Mahama shares photo from his NSS days

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama shared an old photo from his National Service days.

He shared the photo to show solidarity with the thousands of NSS personnel who have not been paid the allowance for many months.

Several social media users who saw the photo thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the images shared.

Source: YEN.com.gh