Haruna Iddrisu visited PRESEC, Legon, where he spoke with first-year students about their BECE scores

The Education Minister addressed a student's placement in General Arts despite having an aggregate score of 9

Ghanaians reacted to Iddrisu's visit, with some expressing surprise at the aggregate scores

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister for Education, has gathered reactions following his visit to Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon.

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister for Education, visits first-year students at PRESEC, Legon, sparking reactions online.

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on TikTok, the minister was seen discussing with some first-year students at the school.

Haruna Iddrisu visits PRESEC, Legon

The Member of Parliament for Tamale South spoke with one freshman student, asking him about his aggregate score. According to the student, he had a nine with the hope of joining the Science department.

The student disclosed that he was placed in the General Arts department because of the computerised system. The minister called the situation 'a legitimate case.'

He then met with another student who claimed he had an aggregate of 14. Haruna Iddrisu reassured him, telling him it was a good grade, as such he should be proud of it, as he had done well.

He said:

"Fourteen. You've done well. Eii. Be proud of it, it's a good grade. Eii."

How are aggregate scores calculated?

The aggregate score is calculated by adding the grades obtained in the six core subjects of the BECE (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies, and two Ghanaian Languages).

Each subject is graded on a scale from 1 to 9, where a lower grade is better.

To enter an SHS, students generally need a good aggregate BECE score, with scores in the 6 to 18 range considered competitive for admission.

A lower aggregate score is better, as it reflects higher marks in the individual subjects, and the specific aggregate required for admission can vary depending on the school's category and the number of applicants.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Haruna's presence at PRESEC

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Huncho said:

"Why do Education Ministers go to PRESEC when freshmen are in? I guess because it is the best school in Ghana. Blue is the colour and PRESEC is the school."

Ami's Maids wrote:

"14 in PRESEC. How? He should thank God."

Chipsa17 commented:

"I really like this man. He is very generous. 🥰🥰"

Jay said:

"I guess those who have the passion to do science should be given the opportunity to do it... Exams or external exams come with their own wahala."

Prinzfromgh

"Herhh, this is painful. I had 09, and I didn’t even get PRESEC or my second choice, Ghana National. This has been hurting me since 2022."

