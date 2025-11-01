St Augustine's College competed against St John's School and Abetifi Presby Senior High School in the quarter-final of the 2025 NSMQ

The students from the first Catholic School in Ghana emerged victorious, so they could proceed to the next stage

Social media users who are following the competition shared varied thoughts on the win

St Augustine's College has made it to the semi-final of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz after defeating St John's School and Abetifi Presby Senior High School (SHS) in the quarter-final.

The contest was held on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

St Augustine’s College beats St John’s School and Abetifi Presby SHS in the 2025 NSMQ quarter-final. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

At the end of the contest, St Augustine's got 41 points, followed by Abetifi Presby SHS with 30 points and St John's School with 21 points. In the first two rounds, Abetifi SHS was only behind St Augustine's College by two points.

However, the third round, where the problem of the day was solved, widened the gap between the two schools. While St Augustine's College scored all 10 points for the round, Abetifi Presby SHS was awarded 3 out of the 10 marks.

St Augustine's College will face Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary in the next stage.

Reactions to St Augustine's NSMQ win

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @NSMQGhana on X. Read them below:

@blaqguy14 said:

"Problem of the day let us down….coming back stronger."

@Erisky_Bwoy1 wrote:

"St. John’s lacked confidence from the beginning to the end💔 it’s worth it though💚."

@CFC_OBED said:

"Slow start, but we’re coming for the trophy."

@daavigh wrote:

"Easy low-key work from the boys 💚💚💚. No unnecessary noise like the funeral boys."

@MrBRYTTCASHEZ01 said:

"Den you wan meet Pojoss with this banku performance, abetifi wey slack."

@Gya_m_posu wrote:

"Augusco this NSMQ season: St. John's Grammar ✅ St. John's SHS ✅. Who's next? Pope John's ❓Showing them who the premier Catholic institution in Ghana is. 🟩⬜️🟩."

@Ing_Enkay said:

"We dey beat the Jons wey them dey call Johns. (st John’s SHS and St John’s Grammar). Up next is another jon school called Pope Johns!!"

@stunnastuner wrote:

"Because Abetifei eliminated National, which is a category B school with 1 point, they swore Eastern was the hub of education. Now here we are😂😂😂

Augusco leading by 11 points @Apsec_tweets we need answers 😭."

@TheQwajo said:

"We all see Augusco with the trophy, right?"

@SamTuga44 wrote:

"Sharp, but honestly, the boys need to sit up. We no dey raise trophy with this performance 🥲."

@TheQwajo said:

"Augusco hitting top levels this year too...Which school is stopping them?"

Mfantsipim School wins the NSMQ contest against Adisadel College and Prempeh. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Source: Twitter

NSMQ: Mfantsipim wins quarter-final contest

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School won the 2025 NSMQ quarter-final contest between Adisadel College and Prempeh College.

The contest, which was to be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, was postponed to Friday, October 31, 2025.

Social media users congratulated Botwe for the win and encouraged the other schools to prepare better in subsequent years.

Source: YEN.com.gh