Andre "Dede" Ayew, legendary Black Stars player, could not stop complimenting Ibrahim Mahama's G-wagon when he saw it

The footballer met the entrepreneur at the launch of the 2025 Supercar Spectacle event held at the Polo Club on Saturday, November 1, 2025

Social media users who saw the video thronged the comment section to share their various thoughts

Legendary Black Stars player Andre "Dede" Ayew was seen checking out and complimenting entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama's 6x6 G-Wagon.

The former Black Stars Captain did this at the launch of the 2025 Supercar Spectacle event held at the Polo Club on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Andre "Dede" Ayew complements Ibrahim Maham's 6x6 G-Wagon. Photo credit: andreayew10/Instagram & @cdrafrica/X

Source: UGC

The Supercar Spectacle event in Ghana is organised by its founders: Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, Arnold Agblosu, and Jaiden Osei. They established the event intending to promote car culture in Ghana and provide a new form of entertainment experience.

Andre Ayew was one of those who were present at the launch.

In a video, he sat in one of Ibrahim Mahama's luxurious cars and shared his thoughts.

As he sat in it, Andre Ayew smiled to show his excitement and called Ibrahim Mahama to share his thoughts.

He described Ibrahim Mahama's 6x6 G-Wagon as a serious one. A slang term to mean that the car was great.

He later got down from the car and went to shake hands with Ibrahim Mahama.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Dede Ayew's love for cars

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @CDRAfrica on X. Read them below:

@Marie_MissB said:

"Dede Ayew talking like he can’t afford it lol."

@BBTORSO1 wrote:

"So a rich man's kid can't even have an innovative mindset, all the good schools he went to."

@GhKwesi88275501 said:

"I’m praying he gets a club this January. Even if it is a club in Saudi Arabia."

@IneosGh wrote:

"Northerners have cracked the money code in Ghana."

@secch_ said:

"Some connections dey you never go fit use fanfool get am da!!"

@__mutiyaa wrote:

"There’s money and there’s MONEY wai."

@nana_boamah_jnr said:

"That is a machine."

@Toah632561 wrote:

"Nice vibez, capitano feel the ride"

Source: YEN.com.gh