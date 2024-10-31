An old video of some St Augustine's College students speaking about how their school prepared for the NSMQ has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, the young men who were excited that their school had made it to the last stage of the NSMQ noted that their contestants did not study for the finals

Netizens who saw the video greeted their remarks with mixed reactions; some were disappointed, while others laughed over the comment

A group of St Augustine's College students have opened up about how their NSMQ contestants prepared for the grand finale.

In an old video making rounds online, the young men bragged about their contestants not studying before meeting their contenders in the finals.

Students of St Augustine's College saying that they did not study before the NSMQ. Image source: NSMQ

Source: Twitter

In the clip, which has resurfaced after St Augustine's College's heartbreaking defeat in the contest, several boys from the school laugh and casually share that they spent more time on games than on their books in the days leading up to the NSMQ finals.

Mfantsipim SHS beats St Augustine's in NSMQ finals

Meanwhile, this year's NSMQ finals featured St Augustine's College, Keta SHS and Mfantsipim SHS. These three elite schools had a fierce rivalry in the competition.

At the end of the contest, Mfantsipim SHS emerged as the contest's winners, beating their closest contender, St Augustine's College, by one point. Keta SHS trailed behind with 32 points.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Augusco boy's claim

The old video of the St Augustine's College boys speaking about their preparation for the contest has got many people laughing on social media. Many teased the school over the remarks of the students.

@Dadzie_Daily wrote:

"we 'we were just playing game' part dey tear me pass."

@JuicyCFC wrote:

"them dey tear me pass."

@AfroZumah wrote:

"Allow them to play game Kwasia kwa."

@nanakusinho wrote:

"Funny enough this was before they faced Chemu and."

@BansahEd3 wrote:

"Did he say, "we will say a minute of silence."

@ElsiePokua wrote:

"This life ibi your own niggas."

@KaafeBuulu wrote:

"I trust you coook."

Mfantsipim SHS kicks PRESEC out of NSMQ

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim Senior High School had kicked the reigning NSMQ champions, PRESEC Legon, from the contest.

The news that PRESEC was leaving the contest was welcomed with mixed reactions. Some netizens were delighted, while others were heartbroken.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh