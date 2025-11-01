St Peter's Senior High School (SHS) emerged victorious in the 2025 NSMQ quarter-final contest against Mawuli School and University Practice SHS

By winning the contest, St Peter's SHS proceed to the semi-final stage while Mawuli School and University Practice SHS are out of the contest

Several people on social media shared their varied thoughts on the defeat of Mawuli School in this contest

One of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) quarter-final contests was between St Peter's Senior High School (SHS), University Practice SHS and Mawuli School.

St Peter's emerged victorious at the end of the contest while Mawuli School took the last position.

At the end of the contest, St Peter's SHS scored 45 points while University Practice scored 41 points. Mawuli School, however, scored 23 points.

Many were amazed by the performance of Mawuli School, considering that their old students on social media were certain of winning the NSMQ trophy this year to cement the celebration of the 75th anniversary.

By winning the quarter-final contest, St Peter's SHS will proceed to the semi-final, where they will compete against St Augustine's College and Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary.

Reactions to Mawuli's NSMQ defeat

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Mawuli SHS' defeat in the 2025 NSMQ. Read them below:

@QayTopmost said:

"Mawuli School are still in their Homecoming era. An impressive convoy home won't be bad at all😂😂Let your contestants feel the vibe some 😂."

@FilifreE1 wrote:

"Catholic school with Protestant quiz boys. You go fit we? Mawuli, come out!!! Mo ntama se variegated leaf."

@Saucygentleman said:

"So the plenty noise for X about Mawuli school this Mawuli school that...enie??"

@hailtawfic wrote:

"Mawuli chew from round 1 to round 5 😭😭😭🤣."

@JojoKwansa said:

"Last week by this time...They were making noise. Can we call Mawuli Dede School?"

@horrnyythis wrote:

"Scanty, I thought you were saying wee should bookmark something for this week...King Agorkorli saf no fit save you and Mawuli. @EiiScanty. We came from the mountains to show you that God dey (Mawuli) there too. And guess what we have sent you packing back to Nogokpo."

@EfoEtornam said:

"Instead of learning, Mawuli School was busy celebrating its anniversary. They should form the longest convoy back home after that disgraceful performance."

@_juliusosei wrote:

"Mawuli school students said their talent be cooking and they just got cooked…They are going back to Volta to practice how to cook akple and fried fish."

@GeorgeAnagli said:

"Mawuli School carry the PR all go chop last oh 🤣."

NSMQ: Mfantsipim wins quarter-final contest

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School won the 2025 NSMQ quarter-final contest between Adisadel College and Prempeh College.

The contest, which was to be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, was postponed to Friday, October 31, 2025.

Social media users congratulated Botwe for the win and encouraged the other schools to prepare better in subsequent years.

