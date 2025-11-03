An NSMQ contestant representing Amaniampong SHS has gone viral after his school exited the competition

Benedict Kusi Appiah expressed sorrow that his school failed to qualify and had to be consoled by the interviewer

St. Augustine's College, meanwhile, has booked a ticket to the final of the NSMQ

It was a deeply moving moment when Benedict Kusi Appiah, one of the students who represented Amaniampong SHS at the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz, opened up about the setback.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube channel of Joy News, Benedict Kusi Appiah, overcome with sorrow, was asked how he was feeling in the aftermath of the contest.

With a stone face, he swiftly responded, admitting that the outcome of the contest was not what he expected.

It was at that point that the interviewer hugged Benedict Kusi Appiah, after which she urged him to cheer up, adding that Amaniampong SHS's performance was not something to feel bad about.

"I think you have done well. Congratulations to Amaniampong," the interviewer told him.

St. Augustine's College qualifies for the NSMQ final

Amaniampong SHS fell short to St. Augustine's in a nail-biting semi-final contest.

At the end of the contest, St. Augustine’s College came first with 46 points, Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary took second place with 38 points, whereas Amaniampong SHS took third with 23 points.

Reactions to the NSMQ final contest

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the NSMQ contest.

Jonathan Jamboe commented:

"The Lower can never account for the Higher, for the Higher will always account for and determine the Lower! AUGUSCO, you deserve it!"

Kobby Balvin wrote:

"Amaniampong, I am a bit disappointed. You should have at least scored some points from the problem of the day."

Gao Nyoobi indicated:

"Augusco, more punishment is coming your way. Pope John is here, feel the heat. Vela Damus!!!!"

Bra Kwame wrote:

"Congratulations, Pope John, on your 2nd final appearance since 2001. But the trophy, deɛ, you won’t take it."

Mind Surgeon added:

"I am telling the Quiz Mistress to expect more protests in the final. In fact, they should dedicate a whole round for protests."

TK Mhensahh De Critical added:

"Central will always remain the best in terms of school."

NSMQ star becomes a medical doctor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former member of the St. Augustine's College (AUGUSCO) team, Jimmy Newton, has now become a medical doctor.

This comes after he earned his medical degree and was celebrated by a social media user @bhadext on X, proudly displaying a sign reading "DR (MED) JIMMY NEWTON."

He was dressed in a white coat with a stethoscope around his neck.

The photo captured his beaming smile and professional demeanour, a stark contrast to his youthful appearance seen in a second photo from the 2019 NSMQ victory.

