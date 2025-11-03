Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, didn't miss a chance to pile criticism on the Akufo-Addo administration during his appearance at the Public Accounts Committee.

During the hearing on November 3, George was confronted with expenditure issues at Ghana Post.

Ghana Post delivered profits in 2023, but its operating cost went up by 35% while administrative expenses went up by 52%.

When asked about increased expenditure at Ghana Post in 2023, he said it was because of the mismanagement of the economy.

George explained that a weak cedi contributed to higher forex payments to airlines.

"When you saw the mismanagement when Ken Ofori-Atta, Abena [Osei-Asare] and co were at the finance ministry and Dr Bawumia in charge of the economic management team..."

The committee chair, Abena Osei-Asare, interjected and chided George for his criticism of individuals.

"Just go straight to your answer and don’t be name-calling," she noted during the jovial exchange.

In his simplified answer, George said the increased expenditure was due to forex losses.

Osei-Asare suggested there were probably other expenditures at Ghana Post that needed culling.

She was concerned with a trend of institutions increasing expenditure when revenue increased

"These are the other things we should be looking at… There are other equally important things we should spend some time to help them with."

Source: YEN.com.gh