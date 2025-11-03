Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has given some insight into President John Mahama's thinking as far as his presidency is concerned.

Domelevo said Mahama believes the stakes are extremely high if he does not deliver good governance.

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo shares a private chat on governance he had with President John Mahama. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Speaking on Nhyira FM, he said the president thinks falling short would mean coup d'état in Ghana.

This is on the back of the public reception to Burkina Faso’s Junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré's visit to Ghana during his inauguration.

“Ghanaians are looking for leadership, not democracy,” was one of their conclusions, according to Domelevo, who said this conversation was had in private.

Domelevo also said former presidents could pay for their failed governance with their lives.

"He told me if he fails, Ghana, it won't be long till we get a coup. He told me from his own mouth.”

"The thing he said that amazed me is that when that coup happens, they will execute all the presidents by firing squad, one by one.”

"I believe he knows if he fails Ghana, what will happen to the country will not be good."

Domelevo makes admission about ORAL

YEN.com.gh reported that Domelevo admitted that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) collected and compiled data without verification.

He said some of the information used in arriving at the $21 billion recovery estimate was garbage.

Domelevo explained that the ORAL preparatory team did not conduct any probe into the claims before presenting the findings to the president.

