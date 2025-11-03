Domelevo Shares Private Chat With Mahama With Serious Warning: “It Won’t be Long Till We Get a Coup”
Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo has given some insight into President John Mahama's thinking as far as his presidency is concerned.
Domelevo said Mahama believes the stakes are extremely high if he does not deliver good governance.
Speaking on Nhyira FM, he said the president thinks falling short would mean coup d'état in Ghana.
This is on the back of the public reception to Burkina Faso’s Junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré's visit to Ghana during his inauguration.
“Ghanaians are looking for leadership, not democracy,” was one of their conclusions, according to Domelevo, who said this conversation was had in private.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Domelevo also said former presidents could pay for their failed governance with their lives.
"He told me if he fails, Ghana, it won't be long till we get a coup. He told me from his own mouth.”
"The thing he said that amazed me is that when that coup happens, they will execute all the presidents by firing squad, one by one.”
"I believe he knows if he fails Ghana, what will happen to the country will not be good."
Domelevo makes admission about ORAL
YEN.com.gh reported that Domelevo admitted that the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) collected and compiled data without verification.
He said some of the information used in arriving at the $21 billion recovery estimate was garbage.
Domelevo explained that the ORAL preparatory team did not conduct any probe into the claims before presenting the findings to the president.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.