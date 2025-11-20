Islamic SHS Boys' Prefect Dies After Long Fall From School Building
A form three student of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi has died after falling from the top floor of the school’s administration block on November 18, 2025.
The body of the deceased, identified as Abass, has since been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.
Citi News reported that there were concerns that Abass had been struggling with his mental health.
Abass, a Business student and acting Boys’ Prefect, reportedly fell during school hours, drawing the attention of students and staff who rushed to the scene.
He was immediately transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Family members, including his mother and uncle, as well as some students, disclosed that Abass had previously made remarks about harming himself, but these were dismissed as jokes and not taken seriously.
Source: YEN.com.gh
