Ghanaians on social media were outraged when a video showed some students of Accra Academy entering their school through an unauthorised entrance after breaking bounds.

The boys wore mufti, with some even shirtless, and returned to the school without any worry.

In a video on X, some social media users claimed that the students often go out at night without permission.

The students were seen getting back into the school through a vulcaniser's shop that shares a wall with the institution.

Some people in the comments section of the video indicated that the boys go out to buy food at night.

In the video, almost all of the Accra Academy boys who broke bounds were holding polythene bags with food packs in them, which could mean they break bounds to buy food.

Netizens claimed the students often go out to get noodles or other foods sold nearby in the evenings.

Reactions to Accra Aca students breaking bounds

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Many condemned the act while a few saw it as a normal practice in boarding houses, especially boys' schools. Read them below:

@Mr_Momoni said:

"Ei, Accra Aca boys sef 😅 if you dey break bounds like this, you dey waste your own future for night cruise. Discipline first, adventure later."

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"Right now boarding house is free range o...no supervision or anything...just do what you want."

@besidesmeme said:

"LOL make i kai Aquinas, the waakye sellers wall behind the school 😂😂."

@post_nobill wrote:

"Chale them dey go buy Las Palmas den indomie 🤣."

@edward_som said:

"Them dey do business for the school inside the boarders, chale some spaghetti seller Dey the road side for las palms opposite there bi where dem dey go buy spaghetti you no see the take away 🤣🤣."

@KofiSarpong1 wrote:

"If we talk, say ebi kuborlor school arh, then them dey want beat us."

@iyz_berg_ wrote:

"They'll just bring a problem to this borgay, he's a Nigerian earning a decent living. I pray the school authorities don't ask him to leave the area🙏🏾🥹."

@SurvivorSurvi16 said:

"Which kind generation be this? People were stubborn back then, but they had some fear in them; but not this generation. They no dey hear word."

@mcdrillss wrote:

"And the funny thing is, school management can’t do anything about it."

@OladokunElisha said:

"That’s wild. If students are confidently sneaking out like it’s an evening routine, then something inside the school isn’t being supervised properly. It’s not just “boys being boys”, it’s a safety issue. The school needs to tighten things up before something serious happens out there."

Ada SHS students dismissed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the head of Ada Senior High School has dismissed some students for flouting a school rule that led to the death of one of them.

The students went to swim outside the school without permission from authorities.

They were brought forward before their colleagues and teachers, and their punishment was explained in detail.

