The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, danced with great energy during a ministration at a concert

The MP who doubles as the Communication Minister left the VIP area to join his constituents in dancing to several gospel tunes

Social media users who watched the video commented on the dance moves and the MP's affable nature he depicted

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, showed he is full of energy when he hit the dance floor at a concert.

The MP, who also doubles as the Minister of Communications, joined other attendees of the Prampram in Worship concert to dance.

Sam George dances with energy during Joe Mettle's ministration at Prampram in Worship. Photo credit: Sam George

The Prampram in Worship concert was organised by Sam Nartey George.

In a video on X, Sam George and other dignitaries were seen at a designated VIP area.

Some of the dignitaries in attendance were standing and dancing, while others remained seated.

Joe Mettle, a Ghanaian gospel singer, asked everyone to rise, and the MP got up with energy. He ran across the podium before jumping down to join the crowd.

This happened while Joe Mettle was performing one of his hit songs, Kadosh.

The MP, who was wearing a white kaftan, waved his white handkerchief while dancing to the song.

Some people in attendance joined the MP to dance, but his security detail ensured that they did not get too close to Sam George.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Sam George's dance moves

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@MrDjondo said:

"I dey remember the time Akuffo-Addo’s stage collapsed."

@Queku_P wrote:

"This energy is directly proportional to the balance of his account."

@ogyatanaa7 said:

"This minister don't know what he has done for the meme world."

@soronkov2 wrote:

"More of this, it’ll help him lose some weight."

@GregoryOwa90692 said:

"When e reach dstv price negotiations he go explain."

@Legacyx_I wrote:

"Masa the sim registration no dey hia."

